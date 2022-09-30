Harvard scientists find the first definitive proof of the rise of oceans

Sea levels change unexpectedly as a result of glacial ice sheets melting. Despite what logic would predict, the levels in the area actually decrease. But they go up thousands of miles distant in a sort of seesaw effect. The gravitational attraction toward the ice sheet is lost, which causes water to spread away. Sea level fingerprints are the patterns of how that occurs.

"Ocean level projections, urban and coastal planning — all of it — has been built on the idea of fingerprints," said Mitrovica, who is also the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the university.

"That's why fingerprints are so important. They allow you to estimate what the geometry of the sea level changes is going to be like … so we now have much more confidence in how sea level changes are going to evolve. … If fingerprint physics wasn't correct, then we'd have to rethink all modern sea level research."

The significant variations in water levels caused by shifting tides, currents, and winds have made it extremely difficult to trace sea level fingerprints. This puts researchers in the difficult position of trying to link millimeter-level water motions to glaciers melting thousands of kilometers distant.

The new study's findings were published on Thursday in Science journal.

30 years of observational data

Observational and topographic features around Greenland. (A) Availability of SSH data from satellite altimetry. (B) Ocean bathymetry based on ETOPO. Science

In order to identify rising and falling ocean levels from the fingerprint, the new study used recently made public satellite data from a European marine monitoring organization that collected more than 30 years' worth of observations in the vicinity of the Greenland Ice Sheet and much of the nearby ocean.