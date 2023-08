A major cyberattack has shut down remote connections to prominent National Science Foundation (NSF) space telescopes worldwide, Science reports. Ten telescopes have been impacted for over two weeks now, with on-site operatives able to keep some operational, albeit less efficiently. The shutdowns are causing chaos in the astronomy sphere, with many essential windows of opportunity being missed for space observations. While incredibly frustrating for researchers relying on the telescopes, experts are still none the wiser about why the telescopes were targeted.

"NOIRLab is continuing its efforts to diligently investigate and resolve the 1 August cybersecurity incident that occurred in its computer systems. This incident resulted in the temporary shutdown of Gemini North and South telescopes and some of the smaller telescopes on Cerro Tololo in Chile," explained NOIRLab (the NSF-run coordinating center for ground-based astronomy) in a press release update.