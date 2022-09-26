Japan's Hayabusa 2 asteroid sample sheds new light on the early solar system

As per a press statement, some of the first researchers to study those samples discovered accumulations of rare earth elements as well as a surprising structure. They reported their findings in the journal Science.

Hayabusa 2 mission sheds light on early solar system

Geoscientist Professor Frank Brenker and a team from Goethe University Frankfurt were some of the first scientists to study the samples. They used a state-of-the-art proprietary analysis method to investigate the chemical composition of the samples without damaging any of the materials.

Their method, called "Synchrotron Radiation-induced X-Ray Fluorescence Computed Tomography", or SR-XRF-CT, allowed them to analyze the materials with a resolution of under 100 nanometers.

We have created a replica of a sample grain from asteroid Ryugu. The replica grain is to scale with x10 size. Thanks to the cooperation from Sagamihara City, we will distribute these to facilities and organisations for display around Japan! https://t.co/i7jzv4zxBN — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) ) April 8, 2022

JAXA chose the Ryugu asteroid as a target because its high carbon content promised to reveal a great deal about the origin of life in our solar system. The new analysis confirms that the asteroid was originally part of a parent asteroid formed in the outer solar nebula.

Ryugu: "a very pristine asteroid"

The researchers found an accumulation of magnetite, an iron oxide mineral, as well as hydroxyapatite, a phosphate mineral, in one of the grains of the asteroid. These were formed in a fine vein-like structure. Other scientists found that these must have formed at a surprisingly low temperature of less than 40 °C. Knowing this will prove vital for future analysis of the samples.

In the parts of the samples containing hydroxyapatite, the scientists also discovered the presence of rare earth metals.