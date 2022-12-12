Asteroid sample mission reveals more about Earth's mysterious origins

The new findings shed new light on the chemical composition of the asteroid Ryugu, which was targeted precisely because it can reveal a great deal about the early Solar System.

An ancient asteroid analysis

The isotopic signatures reveal that "Ryugu's composition is similar to Ivuna-like carbonaceous chondrites and that Ryugu-like material from the outer solar system accounts for ~5-6% of Earth's mass," the press release explains.

The scientists, who published their findings in the journal Nature Astronomy, analyzed the 5 grams of Ryugu asteroid material brought back to Earth by the Japanese space agency's (JAXA's) Hayabusa2 mission.

The first analysis of the sample was carried out by an international team, including researchers from the Institut de physique du globe de Paris, Université Paris Cité, and the CNRS. That analysis showed that the composition of the asteroid Ryugu is close to that of Ivuna-like carbonaceous chondrites (CI), which are believed to be the most chemically primitive meteorites, as they most closely resemble the composition of the Sun when compared with other asteroid types.