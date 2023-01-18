Scientists make it possible to hear Alexander Graham Bell's voice

Organizations offering support

Additional support from Linda and Mike Curb and Seal Storage Technology will help the researchers focus on hundreds of recordings of Graham Bell and his colleagues at Washington's Volta Laboratory and at Bell's property in Baddeck, Nova Scotia. The SEDDI Inc. and the Alexander and Mabel Bell Legacy foundation offered additional support.

The innovations made by the Volta Laboratory in sound recording and playback were crucial to the development of the broadcast, music, and entertainment industries, as well as to preserving cultures and endangered languages through ethnographic research.

The museum's Elizabeth MacMillan Director, Anthea M. Hartig, said, "Through this partnership, we are thrilled to finally make available for listening about 300 recordings that have been collecting dust in our museum's collection for over a century,". She further added that her team is grateful to the public and private funding that has made this exciting and innovative project possible."

Mike Curb, the founder and chairman of Curb Records, said he had great respect for the recordings of Graham Bell and he had dedicated his career to the recording industry from an early age. Linda and Mike are proud to support the work of making the Bell's recording accessible again.