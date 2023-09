Researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) have shown pulsed pumping, as done by the heart, can help reduce the friction and energy consumption of pumping, a press release said.

Previous research has shown that twenty percent of global electric power consumption is used for pumping liquids. This includes applications in the industrial sector where oil and gas are pumped to heating installations as well as pumping hot water inside homes in regions with a cold climate.

It might seem that scientists know the ins and outs of the simple activity of pumping. However, it still remains an area of active research, and developments in the field can help in the reduction of energy demands in a world that is looking to move away from fossil fuels and go greener.