Harvard University researchers have developed a synthetic heart valve that can be produced in under 10 minutes using 3D printing. They tested the prototype in sheep, which successfully regulated blood flow for an hour.

When heart valves become damaged or stop functioning properly due to a disease, the flow of blood in the body is disturbed. This could further lead to problems like stroke, arrhythmia, and heart failure.

So doctors replace the damaged heart valves with synthetic valves. Every year over 100,000 people undergo heart valve operation in the US.

Such operations are costly; currently, synthetic valves take months to produce. The researchers claim that their 3D-printed valve has the potential to overcome both these challenges.