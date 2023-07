While Northern Europe faces rainy days, southern Europe is suffering in scorching heat which is forecast to last for at least another week.

Concerns have intensified since the EU's Copernicus Sentinel mission land surface temperature was recorded at 140F (60C) in Spain last week.

Earlier today, the UN’s weather forecaster announced that the heatwave across the northern hemisphere will intensify this week, with a surge in overnight temperatures and an increased risk of heart attacks and loss of life.

The World Meteorological Organization said in a statement: “Temperatures in North America, Asia, and across North Africa and the Mediterranean will be above 104F (40C) for a prolonged number of days this week as the heatwave intensifies.”