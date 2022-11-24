Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery

"Here we show that great bustards prefer to eat plants with chemical compounds with antiparasitic effects in vitro," said Dr. Luis M Bautista-Sopelana, the study's first author, a staff scientist at the National Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid, Spain.

The Iberian Peninsula is home to almost 70 percent of the bustards' world population.

"Great bustards seek out two species of weeds that are also used by humans in traditional medicine," said study co-author Dr. Azucena Gonzalez-Coloma, a researcher at the Institute of Agricultural Sciences in Madrid.

"We show that both contain antiprotozoal and nematicidal (i.e., worm-killing) compounds, while the second also contains antifungal agents."

The bird that breeds on the grasslands of western Europe, northwest Africa, Central Asia, and Eastern Asia is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

Bird droppings analysis

A great bustard flying over a meadow. Wirestock/iStock

Great bustards have been investigated by several members of the current research team since the early 1980s, mostly in the Spanish areas of Madrid and Castille-Leon.

They gathered 623 droppings altogether, including 178 during the great bustards' April mating season.

The abundance of recognizable remains (tissue from stems, leaves, and flowers) from 90 plant species that grow nearby and are known to be on the bustards' menu was tallied under a microscope.