Astronomers detected the heaviest element yet in two exotic exoplanets

Exotic Exoplanets

The two exoplanets, WASP-76 b and WASP-121 b, orbit stars outside our Solar System. They are categorized as ultra-hot Jupiter as they are similar in size to Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. But these exoplanets have incredibly hot surface temperatures well above 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit (1,000 degrees Celsius). The soaring temperatures on these exoplanets stem from the fact that each planet is located close to its host star, completing a single orbit in about one or two days.

The sizzling temperature of the exoplanets gives these worlds their unusual characteristics, like how WASP-76 b is thought to experience showers of iron from the sky, while WASP-121b experience metal clouds and flurries of gems.

A surprising Discovery

Astronomers were surprised to find barium in the upper atmosphere of these exoplanets. The element is 2.5 times heavier than iron.

"The puzzling and counterintuitive part is: why is there such a heavy element in the upper layers of the atmosphere of these planets?" said Tomás Azevedo Silva

"Given the high gravity of the planets, we would expect heavy elements like barium to quickly fall into the lower layers of the atmosphere," said study coauthor Olivier Demangeon, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Porto and the Institute of Astrophysics and Space Sciences in Portugal, in a statement.

While researchers are not sure about the mechanism yet, the discovery suggests that the atmosphere of such exoplanets could be far more exotic than previously thought.