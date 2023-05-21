ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
3D ceramic printing
Hammerhead sharks
Discovery in Earth's core
Germline mutation in vertebrates
The science behind procrastination
2,500-year-old underground settlement

Heavy dinosaur fossils break the road during transport

The titanosaur was discovered in Argentina.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| May 21, 2023 09:30 AM EST
Created: May 21, 2023 09:30 AM EST
science
Illustration of a paleontologist on site.
Illustration of a paleontologist on site.

piyaphun/iStock 

A massive long-necked dinosaur that measured about 100 feet (90 meters) long when it lived about 90 million years ago has been discovered by Argentinian paleontologists. Its fossils were so heavy they broke the road when being transported.

This is according to a report by Live Science published on Sunday.

The specimen is called the titanosaur and its bones caused a traffic accident when the researchers were transporting them to Buenos Aires to be studied.

"The weight destabilized the vehicle and caused an accident," study senior author Fernando Novas, a paleontologist at the Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Sciences Museum in Buenos Aires and a researcher with the Argentine National Research Council (CONICET), told Live Science in a translated email. 

Related

"Luckily, no one was seriously injured and the bones of this dinosaur, which flew through the air, were so hard that they were not damaged. On the contrary, they broke the asphalt of the road."

So, the researchers gave the herbivore a scientific name representative of its massive size: Chucarosaurus diripienda. In the region's indigenous language Quechua, "Chucaro" means "hard and indomitable animal.”

The researcher noted that C. diripienda was extremely long, using its length to its advantage. "Its long neck allowed it to feed on the leaves at the top of the trees, and its long tail would have been an effective weapon against attacks by the large carnivorous dinosaurs that lurked in its environment," Novas said.

Most Popular

First discovered in 2018

Its remains are not entirely new. They were first discovered in 2018 and were so heavy they had to be moved inch by inch.

While alive and roaming the Earth in the mid-Cretaceous, C. diripienda would have weighed between 30 and 40 tons (27 and 36 metric tons), Novas added. "However, it is far from being one of the largest and most colossal dinosaurs, such as Patagotitan, Argentinosaurus or Notocolossus, which would have weighed between 70 tons (63.5 metric tons)," he further told Live Science.

Now that the scientists have managed to move the dinosaur, they will proceed to study it further, searching for the many mysteries its fossils hide.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/ZKwJ0Vq5GM/untitled-1-15.jpg
A 23-year-old product designer invents a new kind of table that generates electricity
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/15/image/jpeg/UoxTrin8POHA74ZmkbR0qORw8KGacFiZuy6GmjBk.jpg
Is it possible to recreate dinosaurs from chicken DNA?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/10/image/jpeg/FMmhKKgAG4KZXdGWpPwtKaWA9lJf2m32kXuoSzgI.webp
China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval base
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/13/image/jpeg/2En4INJVQ0f36ThYz6DcLXJ5lqGL3uRwBhPYKq6k.jpg
Ghanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal parts
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/28/image/jpeg/FFdxPqJ2OJO516PcQqeBk5vXdDi7ywixmd6MvPpd.jpg
Draper tested its Moon navigation system aboard a suborbital Blue Origin rocket
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/MRw4g8qn61/istock-1255872245.jpg
Breakthroughs in genomics show that 'junk' DNA is incredibly important
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/12/image/jpeg/f5JNjPMNA1xpSbbCFMVKqUBFtdXU7OsdOJwz8Jg8.jpg
iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsolete
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/12/image/jpeg/NVeA8k47X74crSlYxIu8ymYaOn25rNgvGOLSJzdB.jpg
Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expert
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/07/image/jpeg/halazPV1ZMgRyeFSHY4QRfgiWEerzD2AShKIolXb.jpg
Spider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humans
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/11/image/jpeg/Fi8u7iCoun1QHbUNYLHfJmkBwZj71bHib7tRpo7O.jpg
Chinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launch
More Stories
innovation'Robot lawyer' creator says a lot of attorneys 'should be replaced' by AI
Alice Cooke| 1/16/2023
scienceEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so important
Deena Theresa| 8/6/2022
scienceResearchers discover people are using the internet for sex
Grant Currin| 8/2/2022