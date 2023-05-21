Heavy dinosaur fossils break the road during transport

A massive long-necked dinosaur that measured about 100 feet (90 meters) long when it lived about 90 million years ago has been discovered by Argentinian paleontologists. Its fossils were so heavy they broke the road when being transported.

This is according to a report by Live Science published on Sunday.

The specimen is called the titanosaur and its bones caused a traffic accident when the researchers were transporting them to Buenos Aires to be studied.

"The weight destabilized the vehicle and caused an accident," study senior author Fernando Novas, a paleontologist at the Bernardino Rivadavia Natural Sciences Museum in Buenos Aires and a researcher with the Argentine National Research Council (CONICET), told Live Science in a translated email.