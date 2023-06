Recent Lexicon podcast guest, Dr Shohini Ghose, specializes in quantum information science and is one of few female physicists paving the way for women in science, a field traditionally dominated by men.

Ghose is Professor of Physics and Computer Science at Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada, and her research publications focus on quantum communication, teleportation, multiparty quantum correlations and quantum chaos.

Furthermore, she has appeared on TED Talks and articulated a beginner's guide to quantum computing.

Watch her popular 2018 TED Talk below:

During lockdown Ghose decided to write her third book, "Her Space, Her Time: How Trailblazing Women Scientists Decoded the Hidden Universe" celebrates great women from the history of physics and science.