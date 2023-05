Beneath the sun-kissed shores of New Zealand's Rarangi, a team of intrepid scientists from the University of Otago embarked on a quest to unravel the mysteries of the past.

Armed with cutting-edge laser mapping technology and the remarkable clues hidden within the genes of bull kelp, they made a groundbreaking discovery: a concealed world of coastal uplift, silently molded by an ancient earthquake.

New Zealand, despite its rich history of geological exploration, still harbors enigmatic stories waiting to be unearthed—stories of earthquakes that have shaped the very fabric of the land.

The researchers stumbled upon an unseen coastal bench, majestically perched one meter above the Azure Sea. It was a subtle testament to the seismic forces that had acted upon this land.