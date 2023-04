During a comprehensive study of complex single-celled microbes, scientists from the University of Innsbruck's Department of Ecology made a groundbreaking discovery. They discovered the DNA of more than 30,000 viruses that were previously unknown, integrated into the microbes' genome.

The study revealed that some microbes contain a significant proportion of their DNA that is made up of hidden viruses, up to 10 percent. However, despite the high number of viruses found, they do not seem to cause harm to their hosts, and in fact, some may even protect them. Some of these viruses are similar to virophages, which are viruses that infect and eliminate other harmful viruses that invade host cells.