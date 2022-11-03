The Tonga volcano produced a plume 68 times taller than the Burj Khalifa

A team of researchers from the University of Oxford and Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL) has recently found that the plume from the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted this year in January went up to 57 km (35.41 miles) in height. No amount of plume from any volcano on Earth has ever reached such heights.

This is incredible because “for most explosive volcanic eruptions, the height limit is reached when the plume hits the tropopause (end of troposphere layer i.e. 10.5 mlies/17km above the equator),” one of the authors and postdoctoral research assistant at Oxford, Dr. Andrew Prata told IE.

These findings suggest that the smoke from the volcano not just went through the troposphere but even crossed the stratosphere (10.5-31 miles/17-50 km) and landed somewhere in the mesosphere (31-60 miles/50-90 km) layer of our atmosphere.

How did the scientists measure the height of the highest volcanic plume?

Tonga volcano plume after 10, 50, and 100 minutes (from left to right). Simon Proud / Uni Oxford, RALSpace NCEO / Japan Meteorological Agency

The smoke from a volcanic explosion changes the temperature of the troposphere. In the case of an ordinary volcano plume, where the smoke from the volcano only remains within the boundary of the troposphere, scientists employ one or two infrared-based satellites to measure the change.

The satellites estimate the height of the plume by comparing the temperature change recorded at the maximum height with a reference vertical temperature profile (different layers of the atmosphere have different temperatures) of the atmosphere.

However, this method couldn’t work for an explosion that produces a plume capable of crossing different layers of the atmosphere. According to the researchers, the temperature variations between different layers make it trickier to get accurate results. They adopted an approach involving the parallax method and three satellites to overcome these problems.

The parallax method is based on the principle that when two people in different places look at the same object, they will see it in slightly different places (a common example is that if you see an object with your right eye closed and then with your left eye closed, you’ll observe two different positions of the same object).