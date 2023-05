Region Capture Micro-C (RCMC), a new technique created by MIT researchers to map the 3D organization of the human genome, provides unparalleled resolution at a far cheaper cost. The MIT researchers used Micro-C, which fragments the genome using the enzyme micrococcal nuclease, to acquire the high resolution required to map particular connections between genes and regulatory regions.

The number of potential genomic locations is reduced by a factor of 1,000 by concentrating on regions of the genome that contain genes of interest, and the cost of sequencing is reduced by a factor of 100,000, or around $1,000. In a recent study, the scientists employed RCMC to investigate five locations with sizes ranging from a few hundred thousand to nearly 2 million base pairs.