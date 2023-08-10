Himalayas' height had help by elevated tectonic plates

Himalayas' height had help by elevated tectonic platesA new study challenges conventional mountain-building understanding, sending the field in "some interesting new directions."Sade Agard| Aug 10, 2023 10:00 AM ESTCreated: Aug 10, 2023 10:00 AM ESTscienceSunrise over Snow capped mountain Machapuchare, Annapurna (part of the Himalayas).Cn0ra/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Stanford geoscientists have upended conventional thinking about the formation of mountain ranges, shedding new light on the creation one of the world's most iconic peaks, the Himalayas. The findings published in Nature Geoscience on August 10 introduce a fresh perspective on the role of tectonic collisions in shaping these majestic formations.The HimalayasTraditionally, the prevailing theory held that the Himalayas resulted from the collision of tectonic plates. However, the study challenges this notion by revealing that the edges of these plates were significantly elevated even before the collision occurred. The team, led by Page Chamberlain, a Doerr School of Sustainability professor, found evidence suggesting that these plate edges were about 3.5 kilometers high on average, accounting for more than 60 percent of their present height. See Also Related In a first, researchers discovered a rare mineral that comes directly from Earth's lower mantle Antarctica loses Argentina-size sea ice. It should be back — why isn't it? Enigma of Ice-buried mountains finally solved, thanks to ancient rocks Mountains 5 times the height of Mt Everest exist near Earth's core "That's a lot higher than many thought, and this new understanding could reshape theories about past climate and biodiversity," emphasized first author Daniel Ibarra, an assistant professor at Brown University, in a press release. The study's significance lies in its innovative approach to paleoaltimetry, which involves assessing past altitudes. By analyzing the isotopic composition of rocks, scientists can infer the height at which those rocks were formed. The technique relies on oxygen isotopes, mainly oxygen-17, showcasing unique precipitation patterns at varying altitudes. Oxygen-17 is exceptionally scarce, constituting only 0.04 percent of Earth's oxygen. Just think, a sample of a million oxygen atoms will contain a mere four oxygen-17 isotopes. "There are maybe eight labs in the world that can do this [triple]analysis," noted Chamberlain, who aided in sample processing at Stanford's Terrestrial Paleoclimate lab."Still, it took us three years to get numbers that made some sense and that were working every day."A rare oxygen isotopeThe press release highlighted that this explains why triple oxygen analysis had been neglected – or maybe too readily disregarded – as an indicator of past altitude. Hence, this recent study seizes an opportunity.Collaborating with researchers from China University of Geosciences (Beijing), the Stanford team initially tested their technique in the Sun Valley, Idaho mountains, before applying it to the Himalayas.Moreover, by extracting quartz veins from lower altitudes in southern Tibet and applying triple oxygen analysis, the researchers demonstrated that the origins of the Gangdese Arc had considerably greater elevation than expected well before any tectonic collision transpired."Experts have long thought that it takes a massive tectonic collision, on the order of continent-to-continent scale, to produce the sort of uplift required to produce Himalaya-scale elevations," Ibarra added. "This study disproves that and sends the field in some interesting new directions."The study's implications extend to broader theories about climate and topography, potentially influencing our understanding of other mountain ranges like the Andes and the Sierra Nevada.The complete study was published in Nature Geosciences on August 10 and can be found here. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You LK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocketManganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyCould a gene switch off anxiety?AI and robots might be the future of battery development'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeSpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permit25% of global clean electricity now from nuclear thanks to new UAE reactorWhy are insects so rarely found in marine habitats? Scientists may have the answer Job Board