Himalayas' height had help by elevated tectonic plates

Stanford geoscientists have upended conventional thinking about the formation of mountain ranges, shedding new light on the creation one of the world's most iconic peaks, the Himalayas.

The findings published in Nature Geoscience on August 10 introduce a fresh perspective on the role of tectonic collisions in shaping these majestic formations.

The Himalayas

Traditionally, the prevailing theory held that the Himalayas resulted from the collision of tectonic plates. However, the study challenges this notion by revealing that the edges of these plates were significantly elevated even before the collision occurred.

The team, led by Page Chamberlain, a Doerr School of Sustainability professor, found evidence suggesting that these plate edges were about 3.5 kilometers high on average, accounting for more than 60 percent of their present height.