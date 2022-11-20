Historic agreement: COP27 seals ‘down payment on climate justice’

The agreement will see the implementation of a transitional committee with representatives from 24 countries that will attempt to establish how the fund should function. Recommendations will be presented at COP28 in the United Arab Emirates next year.

A celebration

The Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) celebrated the move.

“AOSIS promised the world we would not leave Sharm El Sheikh without achieving the establishment of a loss and damage response fund. A mission thirty years in the making has been accomplished,” read a statement from AOSIS chair, Molwyn Joseph of Antigua and Barbuda.

“The work that we’ve managed to do here and the results we have together achieved are a testament to our collective will as a community of nations to voice a clear message that rings loudly today, that multilateral diplomacy still works,” further said COP27 president, Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry.

Meanwhile, Sherry Rehman, climate change minister for Pakistan, spoke on behalf of the G77.

“The establishment of a fund is not about charity, it is a down payment and investment in our joint futures ... a down payment on climate justice,” she said.

The decision to go ahead with the fund on Saturday came after the United States reversed its long-standing opposition. The nation had been historically opposed to such a step since it is the world’s largest polluter and would likely have a big liability.

Issues not fully addressed

However, many felt that the conference did not fully address the ever-rising carbon emissions which are heating the planet and causing many disastrous weather events.