In a remarkable medical achievement, a patient in Seattle was saved thanks to a dual-organ transplant, a procedure rarely performed before.

Doctors at the University of Washington Medicine Heart Institute transplanted two donor organs, a liver, and a heart, into Adriana Rodriguez of Bellingham, Washington.

This is a "history making case" since heart-liver transplants have never been performed together on a single patient.

The choice to perform this complex medical procedure was made in order to reduce the "extremely high likelihood" that Rodriguez's body would be unable to sustain the transplanted heart on its own.