The wreck of a top-secret Royal Navy WW2 submarine, HMS Triumph, has been found after a 20-year-long search by a veteran Greek diver. The submarine was pivotal in ushering in the era of special operations and was operating off the coast of Greece in 1942 when she mysteriously disappeared. However, 80 years after her loss at sea, Kostas Thoctarides announced on Facebook that he, and his team, had finally located the sunken submarine in the Aegean Sea.

While he did not disclose HMS Triumph's resting place, it is allegedly "tens of kilometers" off Cape Sounion and at a depth of about 666 feet (203 meters). According to the Facebook post, HMS Triumph's wreck is mostly in relatively good shape, with its hatches closed and periscope retracted. This indicates that she was performing a deep dive before getting into trouble, never to rise again.