The Leaning Tower of Pisa and the neighboring cathedral, baptistery, and cemetery were included in the Piazza del Duomo UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987, and experts are trying to preserve it.

As ANSA (Italy's National Associated Press Agency) reported last month, Opera Primaziale Pisana's preservation project has continued more than expected.

"Considering it is an 850-year-old patient with a tilt of around five meters and a subsidence of over three meters, the state of health of the Leaning Tower of Pisa is excellent," said Opera Primaziale Pisana.

It was closed in 1990

After more than two decades of stability research and in response to the dramatic collapse of the Civic Tower of Pavia in 1989, the tower was abruptly closed to the public on January 7, 1990. The bells were taken off, and cables anchored several hundred meters away wrapped tightly around the third level to lessen the load. Homes and apartments near the tower that might fall were evacuated for everyone's safety.

Shortly thereafter, the tower was closed to the public. The Italian government enlisted a group of experts, chaired by civil engineer Michele Jamiolkowski, to work out how to save it. They thought about injecting cement beneath the tower but decided that was too risky and instead tried anchoring the north side down with 900 tons (816 metric tonnes) of lead weights to counterbalance the sunken south.