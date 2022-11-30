In a first, scientists create a holographic wormhole and sent a message through it

However, the two theories are fundamentally incompatible and the holographic principle is a guide that can help us combine the two.

According to this principle, theories that include both quantum mechanics and gravity can be exactly equal to those that include quantum mechanics but not gravity. This is known as a dual and has fewer dimensions than its gravitational counterpart. The researchers used a quantum computer to create a hologram whose dual is a wormhole.

Einstein's view of blackholes

To understand the significance of this research, we need to go back to Einstein's research on black holes in the context of general relativity. With his collaborator, Nathan Rosen, Einstein said that a black hole had an interior region from where nothing could escape as well as an exterior region, from which escape was still possible. The demarcation between the two was called the event horizon.

What Einstein and Rosen realized was that a black hole had not just one but two exterior regions which were connected by a kind of wormhole which is now known as the Einstein-Rosen bridge. However, Einstein did not think that one could travel from one exterior region to another through the wormhole.

Still, if one goes from one external region and crosses the event horizon, it is still feasible to interact (even if very briefly!) with someone who jumped from the other exterior region before meeting their death.

Einstein's work in quantum mechanics also speaks of quantum entanglement where objects in quantum systems are linked in a non-classical pattern, even though they are separated by long distances.

Back in Einstein's time, the concepts of wormholes and quantum entanglement were considered separate, and the latter could not be used to send messages. Research over the years now points towards the two exteriors of the black hole being connected by quantum entanglement and the inability to travel from one exterior to another is considered to be the holographic dual of using quantum entanglement to send messages.