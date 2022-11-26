Honeybees are dying faster than ever — here's why that matters

Our future is intertwined with bees. Without bees and other pollinators, we cannot grow the majority of crops we depend on for food.

This research could help explain the high levels of bee colony deaths around the world over the past few decades. Bee deaths were particularly severe in the USA in the winter of 2006-7, when some commercial beekeepers lost 90 percent of their colonies.

Unexplained high rates of bee colony deaths have also been reported in Canada, Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Finland, and Poland. In the cold winter of 2012-13, 29 percent of honeybee colonies in the UK died.

50 years of data

The authors, Anthony Nearman and Dennis van Engelsdorp from the University of Maryland used mathematical modeling to show lower bee life expectancy could lead to mass colony death. According to their study, since 1969, honeybee life span in the US has dropped from a median of 34 days to just 18 days.

The authors studied worker bees removed from hives and kept in cages, not wild bees, which may have affected their results. But if not, something really worrying is going on.

The authors believe modern honeybees may be suffering from a higher prevalence of diseases such as the deformed wing virus, which has become more common since its discovery 40 years ago due to the global spread of its vector, the varroa mite. Modern bees may be weakened by new generations of pesticides that did not exist 50 years ago.

Often the pollen that bees feed to their larvae is contaminated with pesticides. This could make matters worse because bees exposed to low doses of a highly toxic group of pesticides called neonicotinoids have reduced resistance to disease.