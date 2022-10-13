New honeycomb-like material may help us develop quantum products

The chemical formula for the quantum material is "Mn3Si2Te6." It's also known as "honeycomb" because its manganese and tellurium atoms form a network of interlocking octahedra that resembles beehive cells.

"It was both astonishing and puzzling," said Gang Cao, professor in the Department of Physics and corresponding author of the new study, which started in 2020.

"Our follow-up effort in pursuing a better understanding of the phenomena led us to even more surprising discoveries."

"Almost like ice melting into the water"

The substance acted largely like an insulator in most situations. In other words, it made it difficult for electrical currents to flow through it when the honeycomb was subjected to a magnetic.

Now, Gang Cao and his colleagues think they can explain that astonishing behavior.

Quantum computing futuristic technology digital cyberspace Just_Super/iStock

The team reports that under some circumstances, the honeycomb is alive with tiny internal currents known as chiral orbital currents, or loop currents, based on tests in Cao's lab. Within each of the octahedra of this quantum substance, electrons zip around in loops.

Many known materials, including high-temperature superconductors, have been postulated to have such loop currents since the 1990s, but they have not yet been physically observed.

"We've discovered a new quantum state of matter," Cao said. "Its quantum transition is almost like ice melting into water."