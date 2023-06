Foraging wild honey has a huge cultural significance and honey badgering continues to remain a traditional practice in many parts of Africa.

The ingredient is also an important source of high-energy food serving as a valuable energy resource providing essential sustenance and calories.

While the sight of honeyguide birds leading humans to bees’ nests may be a common occurrence, evidence for cooperation between them has recently emerged.

The new study is the first large-scale search for scientific evidence to prove the interaction between humans and birds to find wild honey nests.

The leading author of the study from the University of Cape Town, Dr Jessica van der Wal says, “While researching honeyguides, we have been guided to bees' nests by honeyguide birds thousands of times, but none of us have ever seen a bird and a badger interact to find honey.”