New Horizons gives new insight about Pluto, finds bladed terrain

The formation of Arrokoth

This two-lobed object is so far from the Sun that it has always been frozen solid. Astronomers say it is made up of two objects that once orbited each other before gently merging into one.

The spacecraft made the Arrokoth flyby on New Year’s Day of 2019. Recent research into Arrokoth's primitive structure has revealed new details about the "larger mounds on the larger lobe." They discovered that the lobe comprises 12 clumped, distinct mounds.

“We believe the mounds were likely individual components that existed before the assembly of Arrokoth, indicating that like-sized bodies were formed as precursors to Arrokoth itself. This is surprising, and a new piece in the puzzle of how planetesimals – building blocks of the planets, like Arrokoth and other Kuiper Belt objects come together,” said Alan Stern, New Horizons principal investigator, in a statement.

The findings could shed important light on the origin and formation of Arrokoth.

The surface shift of Pluto

Another investigation shed light on Pluto's past. Pluto, like Earth, was discovered to have flipped on its side during its early history. Scientists have yet to determine how much the poles shifted. But, the latitudes and longitudes of surface features depict it.