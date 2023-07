The comet, which takes up to 71 years to complete one cycle around the Sun, has recently shown some odd behavior.

Named 12P/Pons-Brooks (12P), it is a type of active cryovolcanic comet (cold volcano) that releases volatiles such as water, ammonia, or methane. The gas and ice inside 12P's nucleus can build up to the point that the comet releases explosive bursts upon exposure to sunlight.

Until recently, Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks appeared to be an average comet.

But on July 20, numerous astronomers spotted a significant outburst from the comet that seemed to be 100 times brighter than usual.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is a Halley type periodic comet with a period of 71 yrs. It is due to reach perihelion next year. It was discovered in outburst a few days ago and brightened significantly.

This image with an RC10 stacked on the comet shows a peculiar structure in the coma pic.twitter.com/4M31xARGIX — David Strange (@dgs99) July 24, 2023

The observation of the comet

As per SpaceWeather.com, a team of Comet Chasers, a collaborative initiative of Cardiff/The Open Universities led by Helen Usher, monitored the remarkable outburst with telescopes at the Las Cumbres Observatory network.