Houston Spaceport welcomes Intuitive Machines' lunar center

Houston Spaceport welcomes Intuitive Machines' lunar centerIntuitive Machines opens the Lunar Production and Operations Center at Houston Spaceport, accelerating lunar exploration.Can Emir| Oct 05, 2023 04:03 PM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 04:03 PM ESTscienceIntuitive Machines, Houston SpaceportIntuitive Machines Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Intuitive Machines, a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, has unveiled its Lunar Production and Operations Center at the Houston Spaceport, marking a significant milestone in lunar exploration. The facility, spanning over 105,572 square feet, will serve as the operational hub for Intuitive Machines' lunar program, enabling the manufacture of multiple lunar landers and spacecraft concurrently. The company is one of three anchor tenants at the Houston Spaceport, and its project, which commenced construction in June 2021, boasts cutting-edge features, including advanced manufacturing spaces, 3D printing areas, research and development laboratories, clean rooms, and expansive spacecraft assembly areas. Intuitive Machines is a diverse space company with a keen focus on space exploration. The company offers space products and services to support both robotic and human exploration to destinations like the Moon and Mars. See Also Lunar lander Nova-C: A leap forward in lunar explorationAt a press conference, Intuitive Machines confirmed that its lunar lander, Nova-C, will soon be shipped from the new facility. Nova-C is set to embark on a mission to deliver NASA and commercial payloads to the Moon's south pole, marking a historic moment for the United States as it attempts its first soft landing since Apollo 17 in 1972. Steve Altemus, co-founder, president, and chief executive officer of Intuitive Machines, emphasized the significance of the facility, stating that "The Moon is no longer a distant dream; it's a destination within our grasp, and this facility is our lunar gateway – a national asset."Technical specifications and key featuresUnique to the Lunar Production and Operations Center are mission control rooms dedicated to tracking and managing lunar missions, as well as a state-of-the-art propulsion test facility designed to evaluate lunar lander engine capabilities. This 3,800-square-foot reinforced concrete chamber, surrounded by a 25-foot-high perimeter wall, plays a crucial role in verifying the performance of propulsion systems through rigorous testing protocols. Its proximity to manufacturing operations significantly reduces testing setup costs and streamlines logistics, enabling engineers to make swift adjustments and conduct tests on incremental changes in engine design.Partnerships and collaborationsIntuitive Machines acknowledged the crucial support of its partners, including Burns & McDonnell, the Houston Airport System, and Griffin Partners, in making the Lunar Production and Operations Center a reality. Jack Fischer, vice president of production and operations at Intuitive Machines, expressed gratitude, saying, "The thought and support provided by our partners built a perfect home that can grow with us, removing barriers for our company to reach its potential." Mayor Sylvester Turner also highlighted the economic benefits, stating, "Intuitive Machines is fueling high-paying jobs, fostering innovation, and attracting talent and investment from every corner of the world."A bright future for Houston SpaceportHouston Spaceport, already the first and only 5-star airport in North America, is poised to become the fastest-growing commercial spaceport globally. Mario Diaz, director of aviation for Houston Airports, stated, "The skies and the stars are fast converging, and the merger is reshaping the way we think about travel, innovation, and human potential." Houston's commitment to space exploration and innovation has never been more apparent.The opening of the Lunar Production and Operations Center at the Houston Spaceport marks a significant step forward in lunar exploration, bringing the Moon closer to humanity's reach. As Intuitive Machines prepares to ship its lunar lander Nova-C, the world anticipates the dawn of a new era in lunar exploration, one that will continue to inspire and push the boundaries of human achievement. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You What is a submarine implosion?Evidence of funerary cannibalism in early human culture foundToo hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelX removes headlines from posts to decrease attention to newsJoby Aviation just started testing its eVTol with a pilotAmazon's Ring offers $1 million for the best alien video evidenceWhy are Americans so obsessed with UFOs? Alien hunters weigh inWhat is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?Here's why robots are bad at passing CAPTCHA tests — at least in theoryLife by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfare Job Board