Houston Spaceport welcomes Intuitive Machines' lunar center

Intuitive Machines, a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, has unveiled its Lunar Production and Operations Center at the Houston Spaceport, marking a significant milestone in lunar exploration.

The facility, spanning over 105,572 square feet, will serve as the operational hub for Intuitive Machines' lunar program, enabling the manufacture of multiple lunar landers and spacecraft concurrently.

The company is one of three anchor tenants at the Houston Spaceport, and its project, which commenced construction in June 2021, boasts cutting-edge features, including advanced manufacturing spaces, 3D printing areas, research and development laboratories, clean rooms, and expansive spacecraft assembly areas. Intuitive Machines is a diverse space company with a keen focus on space exploration. The company offers space products and services to support both robotic and human exploration to destinations like the Moon and Mars.