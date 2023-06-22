How a scientist weighed black holes invisible to the naked eye

How a scientist weighed black holes invisible to the naked eyeWe're starting to see that "there have been pretty massive things in the universe since pretty early on."Chris Young| Jun 22, 2023 12:50 AM ESTCreated: Jun 22, 2023 12:50 AM ESTscienceAn artist's impression of a black hole.ClaudioVentrella / iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.How do we weigh the invisible?Joseph Simon, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at Colorado University, Boulder, recently used computer simulations, or "models," to predict the masses of the largest supermassive black holes in the universe."The black hole at the center of our galaxy is millions of times the mass of the sun, but we also see others that we think are billions of times the mass of the sun," Simon explained in a press statement.But what could the mass of the very heaviest black holes be? Weighing the heaviest black holesSimon's calculations add to the growing body of research suggesting that, billions of years ago, black holes were much larger than scientists once thought. The scientist's findings are detailed in a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. See Also Related Hubble detects possible intermediate black hole hiding 6,000 light-years away The reverberating ring of black hole mergers could help put Einstein theory to test Stunning simulation shows black hole feasting on a wayward star "We're starting to see from a variety of different sources that there have been pretty massive things in the universe since pretty early on," Simon said. For his calculations, Simon gathered data related to hundreds of thousands of galaxies, some of which are billions of years old. The scientist used this to calculate the approximate mass of black holes in the largest galaxies in the universe.Simon also used his calculations to simulate the gravitational wave background these galaxies might create. The gravitational wave background refers to the flow of gravitational waves rippling throughout the cosmos on a near-constant basis. These waves, also known as ripples in space-time, are predominantly created during black hole mergers.Surprisingly, his calculations suggested that there were much larger galaxies in the universe billions of years ago than previously believed. "There’s been the expectation that you would only see these really massive systems in the nearby universe," Simon said. "It takes time for black holes to grow."Searching for the largest supermassive black holesThe scientist now aims to peer even further back in time. "Understanding the masses of black holes is critical to some of these foundational questions like the gravitational wave background, but also how galaxies grow and how our universe has evolved," he explained.To fully understand the gravitational wave background, scientists need to know how massive the universe's supermassive black holes can really be. As Simon put it, bigger cymbals make a bigger bang and produce much larger gravitational waves. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You China's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'The 'world's first space factory' has successfully been deployedIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processor'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaAI revolution meets marketing returns: Aiko, Aiden world's first AI internsA Norwegian company is turning worn-out tires into oilResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexHow did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrongRedesigned combustion engine could boost performanceChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the US Job Board