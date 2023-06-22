How a scientist weighed black holes invisible to the naked eye

How do we weigh the invisible?

Joseph Simon, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at Colorado University, Boulder, recently used computer simulations, or "models," to predict the masses of the largest supermassive black holes in the universe.

"The black hole at the center of our galaxy is millions of times the mass of the sun, but we also see others that we think are billions of times the mass of the sun," Simon explained in a press statement.

But what could the mass of the very heaviest black holes be?

Weighing the heaviest black holes

Simon's calculations add to the growing body of research suggesting that, billions of years ago, black holes were much larger than scientists once thought. The scientist's findings are detailed in a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.