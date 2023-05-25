How about we terraform Venus and Mars at the same time?

Mars and Venus have some notable things in common with Earth. Both are rocky planets (aka. “terrestrial”), composed of silicate minerals and metals that are differentiated between a rocky crust and mantle and a metallic core. Like Earth, they orbit within the Sun’s circumsolar habitable zone (HZ), though they tend to skirt the edges of it. And like Earth, both bodies have atmospheres, even if they are pretty extreme.

Both also have dynamic environments that have actively contributed to their evolution. And according to multiple lines of research, Venus and Mars once had liquid water flowing on their surfaces. As our knowledge of “Earth’s Sister Planet” (Venus) and “Earth’s Twin” (Mars) has advanced, so too have proposals for how these planets could be made even more like Earth.