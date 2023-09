Air quality stations worldwide have been unintentionally gathering biodiversity data, potentially transforming global monitoring efforts.

The discovery could solve the problem of how to measure biodiversity on a global scale, as well as have broader implications.

The research serves as a reminder that we can discover unexpected data in the most ordinary of places.

In a recent scientific development, researchers have uncovered a surprising secret hidden within the thousands of ambient air quality monitoring stations scattered across the globe.

These unassuming stations, primarily designed to track atmospheric pollutants and dust, have unintentionally been accumulating a wealth of biodiversity data in the form of environmental DNA (eDNA).

This discovery, the result of collaborative efforts by an international team, has the potential to transform our ability to monitor and understand biodiversity on a global scale.

Interested Engineering (IE) interviewed Professor Elizabeth Clare from York University, an expert in airborne eDNA and corresponding author of a paper on the discovery published in Current Biology, to explore the significance of this development and its broader implications.