How ant brains inspire robots find their way in farmlands

How ant brains inspire robots find their way in farmlandsThe approach could improve the performance of agricultural robots that need to move through dense and plant-filled landscapes.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 27, 2023 01:00 PM ESTCreated: Sep 27, 2023 01:00 PM ESTscienceMarching ants stock photo.Source: allgord/iStockImagine a robot trying to find its way through a dense forest or a field filled with tall grass. It can't rely on familiar landmarks because the scenery might change, and everything might look the same. So, scientists face a significant challenge: how to help robots remember where they've been and recognize places they've visited before.Scientists have developed a new artificial neural network that mimics the brain structures of ants and helps robots recognize and remember routes in complex natural environments, such as cornfields. The approach could improve the performance of agricultural robots that need to move through dense and plant-filled landscapes.Ants as navigatorsAnts are known to have remarkable navigational skills despite having relatively simple sensory and neural systems. They can learn and follow routes in visually repetitive surroundings, such as forests or grasslands, using mushroom-like neuron structures, or "mushroom bodies", in their brains. These structures help them detect visual patterns and store spatiotemporal memories.Inspired by this biological mechanism, Le Zhu and colleagues designed a bioinspired event camera on a terrestrial robot to collect visual sequences along routes in natural outdoor environments. They also applied a neural algorithm for spatiotemporal memory that is closely based on the insect mushroom body circuit. They used neuromorphic computing, which emulates the structure and function of biological neurons, to encode memory in a spiking neural network running on a low-power neuromorphic computer.The researchers tested their ant-inspired neural model on different routes in various settings, such as grasslands, woodlands, and farmlands. They found that the model could evaluate visual familiarity in real-time from event camera footage and support route recognition for visual navigation. The model was also more robust than another route learning method, called SeqSLAM when evaluated on repeated runs on the same route or routes with small lateral offsets. SeqSLAM is a technique that matches sequences of images to find similarities between different runs.The researchers say that their ant-inspired neural model could be useful for applications such as agricultural robotics, where visual navigation through dense vegetation remains a challenging task. They also suggest that their model could be extended to other sensory modalities, such as olfaction or sound, to enhance the robot’s perception of the environment.The study was published in the journal Science Robotics.Study abstract: For many robotics applications, it is desirable to have relatively low-power and efficient onboard solutions. We took inspiration from insects, such as ants, that are capable of learning and following routes in complex natural environments using relatively constrained sensory and neural systems. Such capabilities are particularly relevant to applications such as agricultural robotics, where visual navigation through dense vegetation remains a challenging task. In this scenario, a route is likely to have high self-similarity and be subject to changing lighting conditions and motion over uneven terrain, and the effects of wind on leaves increase the variability of the input. We used a bioinspired event camera on a terrestrial robot to collect visual sequences along routes in natural outdoor environments and applied a neural algorithm for spatiotemporal memory that is closely based on a known neural circuit in the insect brain. We show that this method is plausible to support route recognition for visual navigation and more robust than SeqSLAM when evaluated on repeated runs on the same route or routes with small lateral offsets. 