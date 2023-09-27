How ant brains inspire robots find their way in farmlands

Imagine a robot trying to find its way through a dense forest or a field filled with tall grass. It can't rely on familiar landmarks because the scenery might change, and everything might look the same. So, scientists face a significant challenge: how to help robots remember where they've been and recognize places they've visited before.

Scientists have developed a new artificial neural network that mimics the brain structures of ants and helps robots recognize and remember routes in complex natural environments, such as cornfields. The approach could improve the performance of agricultural robots that need to move through dense and plant-filled landscapes.