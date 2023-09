Studies conducted by researchers at the University of Tokyo and Hokkaido University in Japan have provided some insights into how carbon atoms come together on interstellar ice grains. Understanding this process is crucial to understanding how life originated here on Earth and probably elsewhere in the universe, too, a press release said.

The carbon atom is central to understanding the chemistry that led to the origin of life. Scientists call this organic chemistry, where all molecules involved in life processes are based on a skeleton of bonded carbon atoms.

For all our scientific and technological advances, we do not know how we came to be on this planet and if life exists elsewhere. If we understand the basic process of how life originates, we can also predict where life could exist. This is something researchers have been trying to work out in the laboratories.