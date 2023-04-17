How did human vision evolve? A new study offers an answer

Human evolution is a complex, slow, and long process that has shaped our bodies in relation to our surroundings. Understanding how organs evolved into what they are today has long been a goal of evolutionary theorists. Among them, there has been some conundrum about how vision evolved.

This complex evolutionary question had even stumped the legendary Charles Darwin. The stepwise evolution of the eye, according to Darwin, was the most difficult to explain.

We may have some necessary clues to fill the knowledge gap of eye evolution, thanks to modern technology.

Identifying vision gene

A team of molecular biologists at the University of California created the IQ-TREE computer model program to trace the evolutionary history of genes related to human vision.

Using this model, they discovered potential evidence of "interdomain horizontal gene transfer," which led to the formation of the eye in vertebrates. The movement of genetic material between different types of organisms is referred to as horizontal gene transfer.

In a Twitter post, study author Matt Daugherty mentioned: "At least one innovation that led to the current structure of vertebrate eyes did not occur from stepwise "tinkering" with genes that exist in other animals, but came from introduction of novel DNA from bacteria by horizontal gene transfer."