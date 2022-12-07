How did armored dinosaurs use their tail clubs? New research reveals more

The study has recently been published in Biology Letters today. According to the study, ankylosaurs showed complex behaviors, presumably engaging in conflicts over territory and social dominance.

Meet ankylosaurs, a.k.a Zuul

Zuul is a herbivorous ankylosaurine dinosaur genus from Montana's Campanian Judith River Formation. Zuul crurivastator is the type species. This species is known for its whole skull and tail club. As mentioned in the release, the 76-million-year-old, plant-eating dinosaur's skull and tail had been freed from the surrounding rock, but the body was still encased in 35,000 pounds of sandstone.

With the huge effort of the scientists over many years, Zuul's body was unearthed, that most of the skin and bony armor across the entire back and flanks. After taking shape, it finally revealed by scientists what the dinosaur looked like a million years ago.

Zuul crurivastator skull. Royal Ontario Museum

A number of spikes around the hips on both sides of the body have lost their tips, and the bone and horny sheath have healed into a blunter shape, which the scientists found to be intriguing. Due to the location of the injuries on the body, it is more likely that they were caused by some sort of ritualized combat or jousting with their tail clubs rather than by an approaching predator like a tyrannosaur.

“I’ve been interested in how ankylosaurs used their tail clubs for years, and this is a really exciting new piece of the puzzle,” says lead author Dr. Victoria Arbour, Curator of Palaeontology at the Royal BC Museum and former NSERC postdoctoral fellow at the Royal Ontario Museum.