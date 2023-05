A new research work reveals how studying germline mutation can help us better understand the pace of evolution in species.

Germline mutations are genetic changes in reproductive cells (eggs or sperm) passed down to offspring. And understanding this rate of mutation could determine how quickly a species evolves.

“The germline mutation rate determines the pace of genome evolution and is an evolving parameter itself. However, little is known about what determines its evolution, as most studies of mutation rates have focused on single species with different methodologies,” mentioned the research paper.

Comparing the mutation of various species

This new comprehensive study compared DNA mutation rates in 68 vertebrate species to understand the evolutionary drivers better. The data included mutation rates from a variety of species ranging from lizards, penguins, humans, and whales.