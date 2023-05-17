How is human behaviour impacted by an unfair AI? A game of Tetris reveals all

We live in a world run by machines. They make important decisions for us, like who to hire, who gets approved for a loan, or recommending user content on social media. Machines and computer programs have an increasing influence over our lives, now more than ever, with artificial intelligence (AI) making inroads in our lives in new ways. And this influence goes far beyond the person directly interacting with machines.

While there is literature on how the decisions made by machines impact an individual, there is little evidence of how machine behavior affects interpersonal relationships - how we interact with and perceive other people.