How much heat can humans survive? Scientists reveal

A new study has revealed the maximum combination of heat and humidity that a human body can tolerate before it starts to overheat and shut down.

According to the researchers, even a healthy young person would die after six hours of exposure to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) with 100 percent humidity. However, this limit could be lower for some people, depending on various factors.

This is because, at such high levels of heat and humidity, the body’s main cooling mechanism – sweating – becomes ineffective, as the sweat cannot evaporate from the skin. This leads to a rise in the core body temperature, which can cause heatstroke, organ failure, and death.