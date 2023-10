Scientists have come up with new numbers for the total amount of matter in the universe.

They now estimate that matter takes up 31% of the Universe, while 69% is taken up by dark energy.

Dark matter and dark energy have not yet been detected directly.

One question that often occupies physicists is how much matter there is in the universe? There is matter that we can see and detect but what about everything else? A team of scientists recently published a paper in The Astrophysical Journal that claims matter makes up just 31% of the total amount of the universe. What’s taking up the other 69%? The elusive dark matter (and dark energy).

In some more mind-twisting numbers for you, the study’s first author, Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, a researcher at the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, Egypt, shared in a press release that cosmologists believe only about 20% of the total matter in the Universe is made of what you would consider regular or 'baryonic' matter. That includes all atoms, stars and galaxies. And about 80% is made up of dark matter, which is still theoretical at this point and may be made of some subatomic particles we are yet to discover.