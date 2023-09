University of Hawai'i planetary scientist Shuai Li's team discovered definitive evidence for lunar water ice reserves in 2018.

In an interview with IE, Li explains that there are a number of major hurdles to overcome if space agencies are to tap into the vast water resources on the Moon.

Li and his team recently published a new study detailing how ice water likely formed in the lunar south pole's shadowed craters.

We may be on the verge of becoming an interplanetary species.

University of Hawai'i at Mānoa planetary scientist Shuai Li will likely go down as having played a pivotal role in the future of human space exploration.

In 2018, he led a team of scientists who found definitive evidence of water ice at the lunar poles. That discovery led to a focusing of efforts on sending spacecraft to the lunar south pole, with a view to eventually collecting ice for future colonies.

NASA, which aims to establish a permanent presence on the Moon with its Artemis program, views lunar habitation as a stepping stone to the eventual exploration of Mars and beyond.