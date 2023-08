In 2018, scientists concluded that Neanderthals and the reclusive Denisovans mated and produced children. This was established from the fossilized bones of a teenager who lived 90,000 years ago and had a Denisovan father and a Neanderthal mother.

Even though the two split genetically some 400,000 to 500,000 years ago, this established that interbreeding was common among hominins. And now, a new study is laying the groundwork for how climate conditions might have played a role in where and how early human species interbred.

The study found that there were climate-driven zonal shifts in central Eurasia, which was at the time occupied by both Denisovans and Neanderthals. The changes in atmospheric CO2, which led to changes in vegetation and shifts in climate, determined the interbreeding practices between the two species.