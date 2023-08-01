How Queen guitarist Brian May helped the OSIRIS-REx mission

It’s not every day that a rockstar helps a NASA mission. However, according to a new book by Dante Lauretta, the chief scientist of NASA's Bennu asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx mission, and Queen guitarist Brian May, that’s exactly what happened.

The pair discussed their collaboration at the launch of "Bennu: 3-D Anatomy of an Asteroid," an event held at the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday.

This is according to a report by IFL Science published on Monday.

It turns out it is not May’s first space venture. The artist, who holds a Ph.D. in astronomy, was also part of the teams behind Europe's comet-chasing Rosetta probe and NASA's Pluto explorer New Horizons.