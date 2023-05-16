How serotonin, the 'feel good hormone,' impacts your entire brain

Serotonin is the ‘feel good’ hormone that our body releases to regulate our mood. Normal levels of serotonin are indicated by focus, lower stress levels, and a happier mood overall, whereas lower levels indicate depression. While in theory, regulating one’s mood may sound simple: pop an antidepressant pill and wait for it to kick in. But scientific efforts to understand how the neurotransmitter influences human behavior have been hindered by its complexity.

The serotonin-producing neurons form some of the most complex sets of systems in the human brain. While it wasn’t viable to study a human brain, a team of researchers from MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory conducted a study in an animal model, using nematode worms called Caenorhabditis elegans, to study how serotonin affects behavior and circuits in the brain.