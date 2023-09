A new study may have finally unraveled the chemical mechanism behind how nanodiamonds can be readily coated with silica. A common practice in science, quite how something theoretically carbon-pure (nanodiamonds) can be covered with a "foreign" substance, like silica, has, until now, remained a complete mystery. It turns out that impurities introduced during the process, namely ammonium hydroxide and ethanol, are the key.

Alcohol coated diamonds

Nanodiamonds are synthetic diamonds broken down into pieces so tiny that it would take 40,000 to span the width of a single human hair. Despite being theoretically perfect, these diamonds sometimes have a nitrogen atom replace a carbon atom next to a missing carbon atom, which is technically a defect.