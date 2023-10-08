How smell affects the colors we see

An example of synesthesia, a perceptual phenomena when activation of one sensory or cognitive pathway results in involuntary experiences in another, is the idea of "smell color" or connecting odors with colors. In this situation, those who experience "smell-color synesthesia," a particular form of synesthesia, may think that odors have corresponding colors.

Now, a new study is revealing that the phenomenon may actually be more common than previously expected. “Here we show that the presence of different odors influences how humans perceive color,” said lead author Dr Ryan Ward, a senior lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University in Liverpool, UK in a statement about the new research.