How smell affects the colors we see

How smell affects the colors we seeIt turns out there is a correlation between odors and colors that is quite commonplace.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 08, 2023 02:05 PM ESTCreated: Oct 08, 2023 02:05 PM ESTscienceRepresentational image of the sense of smell.Design Cells/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.An example of synesthesia, a perceptual phenomena when activation of one sensory or cognitive pathway results in involuntary experiences in another, is the idea of "smell color" or connecting odors with colors. In this situation, those who experience "smell-color synesthesia," a particular form of synesthesia, may think that odors have corresponding colors.More commonplaceNow, a new study is revealing that the phenomenon may actually be more common than previously expected. “Here we show that the presence of different odors influences how humans perceive color,” said lead author Dr Ryan Ward, a senior lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University in Liverpool, UK in a statement about the new research. See Also Related The Interesting Condition of Synesthesia that Allows you to Taste Sounds and Smell Colors This AI system can analyse odor better than humans beings Google AI succeeds in developing odor maps of molecules 24 adult women and men between the ages of 20 and 57 were subjected to a test by Ward and colleagues to determine the presence and strength of odor-color correlations. For the duration of the trials, the participants were seated in front of a screen in a space free of distracting sensory stimuli. None of them claimed to be color-blind or to have a compromised sense of smell, and neither did they wear deodorants or fragrances.An air purifier was used in the isolation chamber for four minutes to eliminate all odors in the air. Then, for five minutes, an ultrasonic diffuser released one of six scents—chosen at random from caramel, cherry, coffee, lemon, and peppermint—along with odorless water as a control—into the space.Participants were then asked to modify the color presented on a screen, adjusting the range until they reached the color they believed to be perceiving.“In a previous study, we had shown that the odor of caramel commonly constitutes a crossmodal association with dark brown and yellow, just like coffee with dark brown and red, cherry with pink, red, and purple, peppermint with green and blue, and lemon with yellow, green, and pink,” explained Ward.New findings, old resultsThe new findings revealed that individuals exhibited a statistically significant propensity to move the colors farther away from neutral grey. For instance, they misjudged the color "grey" to be more of a red-brown than a true neutral grey when exposed to the smell of coffee. Similarly, when exposed to the smell of caramel, they mistook a blue-rich color for grey. “These results show that the perception of grey tended towards their anticipated crossmodal correspondences for four out of five scents, namely lemon, caramel, cherry, and coffee,” said Ward.“This 'overcompensation' suggests that the role of crossmodal associations in processing sensory input is strong enough to influence how we perceive information from different senses, here between odors and colors.”More research needs to be done to evaluate exactly how smell influences color perception but the new work does indicate with certainty that there is a correlation between the two. This means that synesthesia is actually quite common, it has just never been examined before. The research is published in Frontiers in Psychology. Study abstractOur brain constantly combines multisensory information from our surrounding environment. Odors for instance are often perceived with visual cues; these sensations interact to form our own subjective experience. This integration process can have a profound impact on the resulting experience and can alter our subjective reality. Crossmodal correspondences are the consistent associations between stimulus features in different sensory modalities. These correspondences are presumed to be bidirectional in nature and have been shown to influence our perception in a variety of different sensory modalities. Vision is dominant in our multisensory perception and can influence how we perceive information in our other senses, including olfaction. We explored the effect that different odors have on human color perception by presenting olfactory stimuli while asking observers to adjust a color patch to be devoid of hue (neutral gray task). We found a shift in the perceived neutral gray point to be biased toward warmer colors. Four out of five of our odors also trend toward their expected crossmodal correspondences. For instance, when asking observers to perform the neutral gray task while presenting the smell of cherry, the perceptually achromatic stimulus was biased toward a red-brown. Using an achromatic adjustment task, we were able to demonstrate a small but systematic effect of the presence of odors on human color perception.