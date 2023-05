The James Webb Space Telescope was decades in the making. Since it finally took flight, began to deploy, stabilized in its orbit around Earth, and deployed its primary mirror – a process that was just completed on 1 August 2022, we’ve already discovered so many incredible things. We’ve looked farther and farther back in time and space to some of the oldest and most distant galaxies yet to be charted; we’ve reimaged galaxies and nebulae closer to home; and have even already managed to produce the first-ever direct photograph of an exoplanet. There are many ways to discover a planet; let’s take a look at some of the primary methods.