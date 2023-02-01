Here's how to find the 'green comet' in the night sky before it disappears

Here is some information on the comet, including how you can observe it yourself before it leaves our region of space for good.

When was the green comet first observed?

The green comet was discovered on March 2, 2022, by astronomers Frank Masci and Bryce Bolin. They used the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California, to make the discovery. At the time of the detection, the comet flew near Jupiter, roughly 400 million miles (643 million km) from our Sun.

The comet's name, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), reflects the date on which it was discovered and the telescope used to make the discovery.

Why is the comet green?

On January 12, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) reached perihelion, meaning it made its closest approach to the Sun. As it approached the Sun, the space rock heated to the point its ice started sublimating into gas — meaning it suddenly became so hot it skipped the liquid state. This process creates a coma around comets. A coma is essentially a nebulous envelope that surrounds a space rock.

In the case of C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the comet contains diatomic carbon, which absorbs ultraviolet light from the Sun. The resulting reaction emits green light, while the comet's envelope causes the comet's light to glow over a wider area.