Here's how to observe the green comet that last flew by Earth 50,000 years ago

So viewing C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Thankfully you can already view the comet before its closest approach to Earth. Here's how you can observe the green glowing space rock, whether in the northern or southern hemisphere.

How to observe comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)

Starting yesterday, January 12, C/2022, E3 (ZTF) was at perihelion, meaning it was at its closest point to the sun. As it approached the sun, the comet developed a coma caused by increased heat sublimating ice straight into gas. A comet coma is a nebulous envelope that surrounds the space rock and is responsible for its green hue.

From the predawn hours of January 12, the comet should have been visible near the northern sky constellation Corona Borealis, and it should be located due west from that point over the next few days.

The comet should be viewable using a backyard telescope or a pair of binoculars. NASA has pointed out that, at its brightest, likely near the end of January, it may even be visible to the naked eye. "The brightness of comets is notoriously unpredictable," the US space agency pointed out on its website, "but by then, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could become only just visible to the eye in dark night skies."