Sci-fi or reality? Scientists may know how to pinpoint wormholes in space

The issue is that black holes and wormholes look very similar, and we have barely developed the technology required to directly observe the former. Now, a team of scientists believes its mathematical model can help to tell the two apart, a report from New Scientist reveals.

Black holes versus wormholes

Black holes are cosmic giants that suck in all surrounding matter and light. For years, physicists have theorized that, in some cases, this matter may be siphoned to "white holes" in other parts of the universe, which spew the matter out in the form of particles and radiation.

Put together, a black hole linked to a white hole is known as a wormhole, or an Einstein-Rosen bridge. The theory posits that these objects could stretch endless amounts of spacetime, meaning they could link distant regions of the universe that would otherwise take eons to traverse via normal means.

Now, the researchers from the University of Sofia theorize that the "throat" of a wormhole could look very similar to previously discovered black holes, including Sagittarius A* at the center of our galaxy. Their new computer model, which is outlined in a new paper in the journal Physical Review D, showed that the radiation emanating from black holes might be almost impossible to differentiate from the radiation circling the outside of a wormhole.

According to their model, the difference in the amount of light polarization emitted by a black hole and a wormhole would be less than four percent.