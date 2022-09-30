NASA and SpaceX explore using Dragon to send Hubble back to its initial position

"We want to benefit Hubble. And if benefiting Hubble means not just boosting it but also providing some servicing, and that can be done with a human spaceflight mission, all the better," Jessica Jensen, vice president of customer operations and integration at SpaceX, said during a press conference today. "So, it's all on the table."

However, before you get too excited, it should be noted that no SpaceX mission to Hubble is currently in the pipeline. The news refers to a feasibility study, which is expected to last six months and is not funded by NASA. The agency is participating via an unfunded Space Act Agreement.

"We're going to be looking at Dragon capabilities and how they would need to be modified to safely rendezvous and dock with Hubble," Jensen said. "Details of exactly physically how that's done, and how we also safely do that from a trajectory point of view — that's all to be worked out."

Jensen further added that a Dragon Hubble mission wouldn't necessarily need to be crewed. The study might point the way to an uncrewed mission with Dragon or even a different aircraft.

An orbit derailed

Hubble is in a good state at the moment but its orbit has been derailed a little over the past 33 years due to atmospheric drag. The telescope currently travels around Earth at an altitude of about 335 miles (540 kilometers), roughly 38 miles (60 km) lower than its initial orbit.